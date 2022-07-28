MTV does not apologize after neglecting MC Soffia: ‘No message’

After MC Soffia used social media to vent about being left out of the MTV Miaw box, the 18-year-old singer revealed to “Central Splash” that so far the station has not sought her out to explain.

In the awards box, which took place on Tuesday night (26), were other artists and digital influencers such as Ludmilla and Pocah, who showed solidarity with the singer.

MTV has not commented so far. After all, they haven’t even apologized or said it was a misunderstanding (…) they haven’t sent any messages.

Alongside other black artists, MC Soffia was nominated in the “Black Star Rising by BET” category — the biggest black music award in the world.

The singer reported that she stayed on the floor, in the crowd and did not receive any support from the production of the award.

I explained to the production that I had been there since 6 am getting ready for the awards. I was nominated and as an artist I have to be valued.

For MC Soffia, the feeling that was left is of having gone through a case of racism.

It was certainly a racist situation because it’s just a matter of connecting the facts. Most of the rhythms were made by black people, like funk, trap and rap. Even rock came from black people and how many black people won the award?

Other nominees for the award were not even invited to participate in the event, such as influencer Rízia Siqueira — who was competing in the same category as MC Soffia — and podcasters Tata Estanieck and Bruna Unzueta.

splash contacted MTV to find out the station’s position on what had happened. As of the publication of this report, there has been no response. The space remains open for placement.

