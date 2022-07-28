A new tool launched a few days ago by Nubank caught the attention of N26, a German digital bank, which had to make a decision.

Less than a month ago, Nubank started to offer a new tool for users. These are the “boxes” that allow money to be stored in an organized manner and according to the customer’s taste. The novelty launched by roxinho soon caught the attention of N26, a German digital bank.

The functionality is very similar to a feature already offered by N26, where the compartments (called boxes by Nubank) are called “spaces”. Faced with the attention that the purple one gained after the novelty reached the public, the German bank had to make a decision.

N26 makes decision to fight Nubank

Nubank’s Caixinhas can be customized according to the user’s goals, who can see their resources yield 100% of the CDI. So, to counterattack, N26 announced that the money in the customers’ account will yield 100% of the CDI.

It is worth mentioning that by launching the “boxes” the purple also changed the way the money pays into the account. Now, the balance of new deposits in the fintech account will have a yield of 100% of the CDI only from the thirtieth day, retroactively, without any gain before that period.

Nubank justifies that, with the “compartments”, the client also gained new investment opportunities, such as Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB). In this type of investment, there is the possibility of immediate liquidity for the emergency or daily reserve, yielding 100% of the CDI.

In addition, another opportunity, also mentioned as something the user won, was Nu Reserva Imediata, “a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income with daily liquidity and the potential to surpass the CDI over time”.

N26: ‘compartments’ income is automatic and no IOF charge

According to N26, the income in the “spaces” (a tool similar to the one offered by Nubank) is automatic and without IOF charge. The client only needs to send the money, which already earns 100% of the CDI daily. In addition, the person receives daily the return on investment according to the DI rate and the amount that has been saved.

“For example, with a DI rate of 13.15%, if you put BRL 500 in your space, the net income would be BRL 0.19 per day or BRL 4.18 per month,” Eduardo said in a note. Prota, CEO of N26 in Brazil, to Valor Investe.

