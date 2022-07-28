Namor’s costume is very reminiscent of the look of an unknown Marvel character

With changes to the Sub-Mariner’s origin, Marvel Studios may have been inspired by an obscure Aztec character from the comics

datingthe Sub-Mariner, will finally reach the screens of Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The character, however, will be a little different from the comics, being inspired by Aztec culture – and, apparently, the look of another forgotten comic book hero (via comic book).

As much as the preview of the sequence of black Panther didn’t show much of Namor’s look, at one point it’s possible to see him from afar, wearing greenish outfits and a kind of golden headdress. From this, it is possible to compare it with quetzalcoatlan Aztec hero originally introduced in the pages of Conan the Barbarianback in 1976.

Quetzalcoatl is not exactly the best-known character in the huge collection of marvel comicsit has already appeared on the pages of Thorand fought alongside the God of Thunder in the fight against Aten, the sun god.

whereas the marvel studios owns the rights to the character, taking inspiration from his look – and maybe even more – was an idea to create a new version of Namor at the same time as something of Quetzalcoatl is brought to the MCU screens.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in november 10th.

