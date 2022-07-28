Nando Reis is a victim of Bolsonar fake news

A video was released on social media in which the singer receives a boo and cries of “myth” after saying “Fora Bolsonaro”

247 – Nando Reis, 59, claimed to have been the victim of fake news after a video was released on social media in which the singer receives a boo and cries of “myth” after saying “Bolsonaro out”. This would have happened on the 16th, at the Prime Rock festival, at the Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

“It is a sound manipulation of a video captured on July 16, during the artist’s presentation at the Prime Rock Festival, in Belo Horizonte. The video in question shows the audience of the show in a false demonstration of support for the current president of the Republic, when, in fact, the vast majority of the public manifested itself in the opposite way, exalting the criticism of the head of state”, says the singer, in a note published on social networks.

The note says that the sound manipulation of the video leads people to understand, including that the singer would be endorsing Jair Bolsonaro.

“Nando is a defender of democracy and stands against the current government. In this show, Nando even had the participation of MC Anarandá, representative of the Guarani-Kaiowá people, and shared with the public his indignation and sadness with the current dismantling of public policies that protect indigenous peoples in Brazil”, says the note.

