Nenê explains reasons for Vasco’s drop in income and Maurício Souza’s dismissal

O Vasco da Gama experiencing a downturn in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. O Maltese Cross doesn’t know what it’s like to win for three games, in addition to being without a coach after the dismissal of Maurício Souza. In addition, the drop in performance bothers fans.

But they don’t look like the only ones with a flea behind their ear. In a press conference held this Wednesday, the 27th, baby explained that the methodology Maurício Souza was interesting, but it ended up “taking” the team’s DNA.

“It’s not the fault of Maurício Souza, it’s all of us. He tried to complement what was already being good, we would be cool with this complement, he is a very smart guy, with a very good game idea. With our identity of competitiveness, with the DNA of not giving up, of giving life. It lacked a little bit of putting the two things together”, analyzed baby.

“It wasn’t a conscious thing, it was unconscious. It turned out that, in the games, we focused more on that and we ended up, through our fault, forgetting… Not forgetting, but relaxing a little with our DNA, which was what the difference in our team”, added the number 10 of the Vasco.

O Vasco and baby enter the field this Thursday (28), at 7pm, to face the CRBin São Januário, in a duel valid for the 21st round of the Serie B. The club standing committee assistant, Emilio Farowho will command the Maltese Cross.