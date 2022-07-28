NEW AID of R$ 1,000 to be released soon; see who receives

The Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Benefits, or PEC of Bondades as it was called by the Ministry of Economy, authorizes the payment of an exclusive amount for the self-employed truck drivers from the country. The amount of the transfer was established at R$ 1 thousand monthly until December of this year.

The aid, named Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Transporters (BEm-Caminhoneiro), aims to benefit almost 900,000 autonomous cargo transporters. The payment dates have already been released and should have a double quota at the beginning of the next month – total of R$ 2 thousand. See below!

Who can receive the benefit?

Access to resources is intended for autonomous cargo carriers registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC). Those with registration made by May 31, 2022 are eligible.

It is important to note that the payment of the benefit has a fixed amount of R$ 1 thousand, regardless of the number of vehicles that the worker has in his name. In addition, it is essential that the benefited drivers have their National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF up to date and regularized.

The selection of the contemplated truck drivers began to be carried out by the Previdência technology company – Dataprev. The data for analysis were passed on through the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT).

BEm-Caminhoneiro payment schedule

See below the dates for payment of the benefit to truck drivers:

Portion Payday 1st august 09 2nd august 09 3rd September 24 4th October, 22 5th November 26th 6th December 17th

It has not yet been disclosed how the values ​​will be passed on to workers. This is expected to occur through the Caixa Tem app. The ordinance bringing the detailed regulation should be released soon.

In addition to the voucher for truck drivers, the PEC enacted in the National Congress also authorizes the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600, the expansion of the gas voucher and the creation of a benefit for taxi drivers (BEm-Taxista).