New Chevrolet Bolt lands in Brazil in August | Electric Vehicles

Disclosure Chevrolet Bolt EV will arrive a year after update in the North American market

The Chevrolet Bolt is an important car for Chevrolet as it marks the electric car maker’s vision. Since 2016, Chevrolet’s electric model has been sold in North America.

Now, the model will be officially offered in Brazil, although there are some units of the old look in the country. In this way, the Bolt

restyled should arrive from August.

The 2023 line, in addition to the new look, features a new 11 kW charging system (previously it was 7 kW), which allows 68 km of autonomy per hour of charging, and a full charge takes about 7 hours, against 10 of the old model.

The Bolt received the visual update in 2021 and GM even announced the pre-sale of the model last year, but due to a global battery recall and the interruption of production of the model, the pre-sale was cancelled.

In addition, it will have only a 200 hp electric motor and 36.7 kgfm of torque. The batteries are 65 kWh and allow 416 km of autonomy, measured in the American measurement standard, the EPA.

In August 2021, the pre-sale price of the Bolt was R$ 317,000, but as mentioned above, production has stopped in the United States. When manufacturing resumed, Chevrolet took an aggressive pricing approach, with about $6,000 off, to make the Bolt more competitive on the market.

On Chevrolet’s official website, the Bolt starts at US$31,500, but in the United States there are tax incentives that make the 2023 Bolt’s value drop to US$26,595 (R$142,400).

Chevrolet did not disclose the prices for Brazil, but if the values ​​practiced in the United States do not suffer large increases, the Bolt will be competitive in the Brazilian market, with a price above the Caoa Chery iCar, Kwid E-tech and JAC E-JS1

.

In addition to the Bolt compact, Chevrolet will offer the Bolt EUV SUV, which starts at US$ 33,500 (R$ 178,000), and in addition to the larger body and space, offers 450 km of autonomy and in the top-of-the-line versions offer autonomous driving.

Ending GM’s offensive will be the Blazer EV’s turn, which has a sporty SUV design and will bear the name of the 90’s but with high performance, due to its 560 hp of power and 0 to 100 km/h under 4 seconds.

The last model will be the Equinox EV (which has nothing similar to the combustion Equinox) which should start at US$ 30,000 in the North American market.

Blazer should only arrive in Brazil from the second half of 2023, while Equinox only in 2024.