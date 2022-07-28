New Nubank promotion pays R$ 300 thousand prize; participate!

customers of Nubank can compete for cash prizes through the promotion called “Everything in Roxinho“. In the action, raffles worth R$ 10 thousand are carried out, in addition to the final amount of the campaign that reaches R$ 300 thousand. The adhesion of new customers takes place until the 31st of July. So, there’s still time to sign up.

Read more: Power: Nubank conquers 1 million crypto customers in three weeks

To participate in the action, the interested customer must access the Nubank application, tap on the credit card option and accept membership. Confirmation of registration is made after reading the terms and conditions of the campaign and entering the four-digit password – the same one used during transactions with roxinho.

How does Nubank’s new “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion work?

Basically, the bank’s new promotion aims to stimulate spending in the Nubank credit card. After signing up, the customer receives three goals from the digital bank that, when met, entitle them to lucky tickets.

Tasks are proposed by CPF and not by card. In addition, the established objectives are customized according to each client’s profile, in accordance with each person’s pre-approved limit.

As soon as the goals are achieved, the customer starts to receive the lucky tickets, as follows: Goal 1 – 1 lucky number; Goal 2 – 5 lucky numbers; and Objective 3 – 10 lucky numbers.

Who can participate in the action?

According to the digital bank, to participate in the promotion, the interested party must be over 18 years of age, have an active Nubank account, in addition to not having any outstanding debt with the bank. fintech.

Draw dates

It is important to note that the goals are cumulative over the months, which guarantees the possibility of using lucky numbers in all draws. See the dates for each one:

1st draw: June 18, 2022 – with calculation carried out on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm;

June 18, 2022 – with calculation carried out on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm; 2nd draw: July 20, 2022 – with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3 pm;

July 20, 2022 – with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3 pm; 3rd draw: August 17, 2022 – with calculation carried out on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm;

August 17, 2022 – with calculation carried out on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm; 4th draw: August 20, 2022 – with calculation on August 23, 2022 at 3 pm.

Remembering that the campaign has been in effect since May 2022. Throughout the promotion, 13 prizes will be distributed, of which: 12 gold bar certificate prizes worth R$ 10 thousand and a gold bar certificate prize at the value of BRL 300 thousand.