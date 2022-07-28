Next PS5 update offers 1440p, game list and more; Details

Facebook

The text below was published on PlayStation.Blog.

Since the launch of the PS5, we’ve listened to your feedback and worked every day to deliver more community-requested features. Today, we’re releasing a new beta version of the PS5 system software that includes 1440p support, game lists, and additional updates to enhance your gaming experiences and make it easier to connect with friends on PS5.

While beta access is limited to invited participants in select countries*, our goal is to bring these updates to our global community later this year. If you are selected to participate in the beta, you will receive an email invitation when it is available for download today. As always, some features available during the beta phase may not make it to the final release or may undergo significant changes.

Check out some of the new features:

New gameplay and customization options

HDMI 1440p video output The PS5 beta features support for HDMI 1440p video output, allowing gamers to choose an additional visual setup on compatible PC monitors and TVs.** If the game you are playing supports 1440p rendering, you may experience native 1440p output on your screen. Or, if you’re playing at a higher native resolution, like 4K, you can benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling up to 1440p output. You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” in the “Display and Video” options in the system settings.



game lists In your Game Library, you can now create game lists, which makes organizing your games even easier. To get started, go to the tab [Sua coleção] and select [Criar lista de jogos]. Choose games to add to your games list, then decide how to name them. You can have up to 15 game lists and 100 games per game list. All games in the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a game list, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple game lists.



Compare 3D audio and stereo audio Now you can hear and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, then choose your preferred setting.



Easier access to ongoing activities When resuming a game, activities in progress are usually shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and quick as possible to pick up where you left off.



New social features

Request share screen You can now request party members to launch the sharing screen to watch the game. Go to the voice chat card, select the group member you want to send the request to, and select [Solicitar compartilhamento de tela].



Joinable game notification When you join a group and a group member is playing a game that you can join, you will receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.



See profiles of new friends When you accept a friend request on the list [Recebido]you can now see your new friend’s profile at [Pedidos Aceitos].



Send stickers and voice messages in Game Base On the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.



We are always grateful to our beta community for helping us test new console features. Thank you to all our players for your support and feedback!

*PS5 beta access will be available to select participants in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France (same countries as our latest system software beta).

**A 1440p compatible TV or PC monitor is required. Results may vary depending on the game being played. Please note: VRR on PS5 supports 1080p and 4K video output, but not 1440p .

***Streaming only available in selected countries/regions with PlayStation Plus Premium. For details see here.

