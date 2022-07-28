Neymar, after returning with Bruna, has surgery confirmed in a hurry

+ Léo Santana takes an erotic object and confuses it with a children’s toy for his own daughter

+Eliana gives enough, delivers who is Xuxa for good and confirms in a sincere interview: “The most slutty of the group”

Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s current girlfriend, had to undergo urgent surgery and shared a moment with fans

Last Wednesday (27), Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s current girlfriend, shared a tense moment with fans on social media.

Bruna shared with her fans that she had to undergo urgent surgery, but that she was already at home and was doing well.

“Yesterday I underwent emergency surgery to resolve the problem of my tooth/swelling that I had a few days ago”, detailed Neymar’s girlfriend.

Joel Datena confirms Neymar Jr. in the Band and worse news: “Incarcerated for 2 years” Infuriated, Neymar detonates Globo: “Shit Matter” After news of pregnancy and return with Marquezine, Neymar deals with the worst with Bruna: “Take care of your life”

Soon she came back saying that she would later deliver more information to the followers: “I am already well and at home. I have to rest for a few days, but I’ll be back soon to explain how it went”.

Neymar’s girlfriend also took the opportunity to thank the health professionals who took care of her throughout the procedure:

“Thank you to the entire team at Hospital Alvorada who took such good care of me. Nurses, nutritionists, doctors…”.

GOT ANGRY

Neymar is in pre-season alongside Messi, Mbappé and the entire Paris Saint Germain team, and in this pre-season they are traveling the world and facing Asian teams to warm up for the biggest championships in the world.

In the last match between Paris Saint Germain and Gamba Osaka, they starred in a match with the right to show by Messi and Neymar.

With a wide victory by 6 to 2, Neymar scored two goals and also saw Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Mendes, Messi and Mbappé also keep theirs.

But one of Neymar’s goals was a penalty scored after a tackle by the Gamba Osaka defender, a somewhat dubious penalty since in the images it is not clear if the Japanese player really touched the Brazilian.

But, penalty scored by the referee, ball in the net and count for Neymar, what intrigued him was an article written by Globo Esporte that questioned the penalty scored.

In the publication made on twitter, GE, Globo’s sports website, informs: “PSG’s 6-2 rout of Gamba Osaka was a move that is going viral. Neymar suffers a penalty, let’s say, ghost…”.

But Neymar did not like it and commented on the post: “Ghost? ge being ge … played is a penalty! Bunch of people who never want to kick a ball and keep making shitty stories”.