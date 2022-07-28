Nine days after Bolsonaro attacked polls in speech to ambassadors, Lira says he trusts the electoral system | Elections 2022

Without mentioning the meeting with the ambassadors, Lira said — in a speech during the PP convention that approved the coalition with the PL and support for the president’s reelection — to trust the electoral system and defend democracy and transparent elections. Bolsonaro’s ally, he has not spoken since then about the president’s statements.

“In these last few days — I didn’t want to take advantage of the moment, formal and festive, to make any kind of public or private justification — but I just wanted to leave a very clear, obvious message. we say in the Northeast, the Chamber of Deputies speaks when it is necessary to speak. Not when they want to force it to speak. I have sent more than 20 messages around the world and in Brazil that I have always been in favor of democracy and transparent elections and I trust in the electoral system,” said Lira.

He added: “There is no need for any public or political movement to make this present itself in an always necessary way. Institutions in Brazil are strong, perennial and are not and will never be social networks. We cannot trivialize the words of the authorities in Brazil. they will do this with the Chamber while I am president,” he declared.

At the convention in which the PP-PL coalition was approved, Bolsonaro also said he defended democracy. After the president’s repeated attacks on electronic voting machines and the electoral system, this week a letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process was released, which already has 100,000 signatures.