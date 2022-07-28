North Korea ready to deploy nuclear arsenal, says Kim Jong-un

Abhishek Pratap

Kim said US nuclear threats required North Korea to fulfill the “urgent historic task” of strengthening its defense.

North Korea is ready to mobilize its nuclear war arsenal, its leader Kim Jong-un said on Wednesday.

In a speech at an anniversary event for the Korean War (1950-1953), Kim added that the country was “fully ready for any military confrontation” with the US, according to state news agency KCNA.

US officials speculate that North Korea may be preparing a seventh nuclear test. The US warned last month that Pyongyang could carry out such a test at any time.

North Korea’s most recent nuclear test took place in 2017. However, tensions are rising on the Korean peninsula.

