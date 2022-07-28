“Not us, right!”; Ana Maria Braga surprises with a harsh response and leaves a reporter embarrassed during ‘Mais Você’

the presenter Ana Maria Braga led to an unusual situation in theMore you” this morning, Wednesday (27). This because the TV Globo veteran did not want to participate in a joke proposed by the reporter Ju Massaoka, generating a live climate.

It all started when the program aired a parody that singer Supla made of “Black Horse”, a success that boomed after the soap opera “Pantanal”: “O The coolest thing about all of this is Supla, in my whole life, he’s always accepted the crazy things that we propose to him, which he does even better. Kisses, Suple. I love you!”, said the presenter before showing the video.

Soon after, the journalist invited Ana to sing along: “Ana Maria, shall we try to sing too?“, she declared trying to convince the owner of the program.What? Sing?”, asked the presenter, surprised. The reporter insisted: “Supla sang, why can’t we sing?”. However, he received a rather curt reply: “Because Supla is a singer and we are not, right!”, she snapped, making Massaoka a little embarrassed. It was left to the reporter herself and Louro Mané to face the challenge.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Ana Maria Braga was involved in yet another controversy. According to Sonia Abrão, the blonde lied when she said that she has a good relationship with Louro Mané, the new mascot of “More you”, after leaking an alleged fight between her and the actor who plays the parrot puppet.