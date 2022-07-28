Notaries warn of scam with false subpoenas of debts – Gerais

The criminals use the name Notarial de Ttulos e Protesto in the summons (nomenclature that does not exist) (photo: Serjus-Anoreg/MG/Disclosure) The Minas Gerais Notaries issued an alert for a new scam where criminals send false subpoenas of debt protests on behalf of the National Notaries of Brasilia and use real information from victims. Companies are also targets of swindlers.

The coup is carried out in the name of a company with the trade name “National Registry of Titles and Protest”. The criminals use the name “Servio Notarial de Ttulos e Protesto” (nomenclature that does not exist), coat of arms of the republic, Brasilia contact area code, reference to a Minas Gerais law and the authenticity seal of the State of Góis.

The Minas Gerais population has been the victim of swindlers in the wake of mega data leaks that occurred in Brazil, according to the Association of Notaries and Registrars of the State of Minas Gerais (Serjus-Anoreg/MG). Therefore, real information about the victims or even real doubts are not enough to certify the authenticity of the subpoenas.

how to protect yourself

Anyone who receives a subpoena, by mail or email, can verify its authenticity by calling the Registry in question or accessing the Central Nacional do Protesto website – the only official website that offers protest registry services electronically. The subpoena may consult the validity of the document, free of charge, with the CPF or CNPJ number.

Another way to identify the coup is the protest deadline. Scammers often ignore the deadline and demand immediate payment. But, by law, debtors have up to three business days to pay the amount due after the subpoena.

According to the president of the Association of Notaries and Registrars of the State of Minas Gerais (Serjus-Anoreg/MG), Ari lvares Pires Neto, upon receiving a summons with a protest charge, it is important to verify all information. “In cases of doubt, it is necessary to contact the Registry of Protests or consult the telephone number of the registry office through the website Conselho Nacional de Justia, in order to verify the authenticity of the document”.

embezzlement

Anyone who is a victim of the coup or has received a false subpoena should seek the competent authorities to register the occurrence and report the crime of embezzlement. The crime carries a penalty of imprisonment from one to five years, in addition to a fine.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira