Nubank conquers 1 million crypto customers in three weeks

Contrary to the market cryptocurrencieswhich is going through what is being called by experts a “crypto winter”, with the values ​​of assets in this segment showing gross drops, the Nubank shows that it is doing well in this sector.

A sample of this power can be seen in the numbers: the fintech revealed that it has already reached the mark of 1 million customers transacting cryptocurrencies on its platform. The service, named Nucryptalso stands out for the speed it took to reach that number: a total of just three weeks.

“We are super impressed with the speed. It was a goal for a year of operation and we reached it in three weeks”, says David Vélez, co-founder and CEO of Nubank.

Buying cryptocurrencies for BRL 1

Launched in the testing phase in May, the platform Nubank’s Nucrypt was gradually released until reaching the entire base of digital bank customers, who can buy Bitcoin and Ethereum with investment from R$ 1. See the step by step by clicking here.

According to Vélez, the aim is to add other types of cryptocurrencies over time. In addition, the company’s co-founder explains that the idea is to reduce the bureaucracy of the idea that it is complicated to invest in assets in this segment. For this, Nubank has created financial education content to facilitate the adhesion of more people.

digital expansion

Nubank’s rapid growth in the crypto segment shows the latent potential of cross sell (cross-selling) of the company. In the first quarter of this year alone, the bank had 46.5 million active customers, in addition to an average revenue per user of US$ 6.7.

With the implementation of new services, the fintech intends to further increase its revenue. “We started with cards, then we launched NuConta, we came with insurance, investments, crypto,” declared Vélez. According to him, the idea is not to stop here and create other business units in the future.