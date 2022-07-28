On the trail of SUS money

TThree agencies of the Public Ministry in Maranhão formed a kind of task force to track the destination of health money in at least fifty municipalities in the state that registered inflated numbers of attendances and consultations, in the fraud scheme revealed by the piauí. As a first concrete measure, prosecutors and prosecutors sent mayors a recommendation not to reallocate health funds to other areas, a method that practically makes it impossible to inspect public money. The report unlimited partypublished in the July issue, showed that Maranhão city halls have registered false numbers of assistance in the SUS to receive more public funds through the secret budget.

The recommendation, signed by members of the Federal Public Ministry in Maranhão, the Public Ministry of the State of Maranhão and the Public Accounts Ministry of the State of Maranhão, states that the Comptroller General’s Office confirmed the scheme revealed by the magazine: “In a preliminary analysis the Federal Comptroller’s Office ratified the report’s data and found an exponential increase in hospital and outpatient production, without the possibility of tracking the individuals served and without an effective increase in hospital facilities and the number of professionals, with the possibility of this situation extending to countless municipalities in Maranhão.”

“We are on several work fronts, the Public Ministry and the various institutions that work in this area, everyone together, because we are wanting to know how much money arrived, where the money went and how the money was spent. Find out how the money goes to the municipalities and how these resources were allocated”, said The piauí Eduardo Nicolau, Attorney General of the State of Maranhão.

The investigation of piauí showed that the scheme works in three steps. In the first one, a municipality informs the SUS of an exponential increase in the number of medium and high complexity procedures (such as exams and consultations with specialist doctors) performed in a year. the municipality of Santa Quitéria do Maranhão, for example, with 25,900 inhabitants, recorded more HIV tests than the city of São Paulo, with 12.4 million inhabitants. Based on these false data, the city hall now has a new inflated limit for receiving parliamentary amendments in the following year — under current SUS rules, the ceiling for amendments is equivalent to the total produced in the previous year. So, in Brasília, lawmakers use the new ceiling to send funds from the secret budget — the mechanism through which the Jair Bolsonaro government buys support in Congress, allowing deputies and senators to decide the destination of public funds without their names being revealed. and without firm inspection criteria.

When federal resources fall into city halls’ bank accounts for health expenditures, the rule is clear: transactions must be made only to the final recipient. THE piauí revealed, however, that some municipalities in Maranhão awarded millions of reais, far above their capacity to serve, are transferring public resources to the general administration accounts of the city hall, which mixes the money from different areas and leads to spending in areas not authorized. A presidential decree and a Term of Conduct Adjustment (TAC) from the Federal Public Ministry and Banco do Brasil prohibit these relocations of funds. The only exceptions allowed are when the municipality does not fully manage health or when the amount is for the payment of salaries of health professionals.

It is precisely this transfer of resources that the Public Ministry wants to avoid. Prosecutors and prosecutors claim that the funds from the parliamentary amendments, after reaching the accounts of the Municipal Health Funds, “would be, for the most part, being transferred to accounts held by another municipality”. According to them, these transfers must stop immediately.

One of those responsible for the recommendation, Flávia Gonzalez, deputy chief prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Accounts of the Court of Auditors of the State of Maranhão, said that the measure was adopted after the first joint meeting, held last week. “We have already managed to make an overview of the amounts that exist in the Municipal Health Fund accounts in each municipality. And from these elements we are working in a network. Proceedings were opened by the Federal Public Ministry, and now the Public Ministry of Accounts and the State Public Ministry, each within their sphere of competence, are working so that we can, more quickly, give the possible referrals”, said Gonzalez.

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) is also analyzing the case, after a request from parliamentarians and prosecutors from the Public Ministry of Accounts with the TCU. Of the five different representations, two have already had an analysis by the technical area, which was favorable to the adoption of measures to contain the party with public resources. Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE), deputies Felipe Rigoni (União Brasil-ES) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) and prosecutor Rodrigo Medeiros de Lima made a similar request: that the values ​​of parliamentary amendments for municipalities take into account consideration of attendance data for the year 2019, when the fraud scheme occurred in few cities.

In addition to agreeing with the requested measure, the technical area of ​​the TCU prepared a list of questions to be sent to the Ministry of Health, asking what measures are being taken to investigate the irregularities described in the report. The rapporteur of the case in the TCU is Minister Vital do Rêgo, who until the publication of this report had not taken a position on the subject.

See the video report on fraud with SUS money.

He was here the joint recommendation of the Public Ministry.