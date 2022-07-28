OnePlus 10 Pro gets up to R$3,300 off AliExpress

This week, AliExpress has several versions of the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale. In the offer, it is possible to find the smartphone with up to R$ 3,300 off.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Amoled screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and has a 48-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery is 5000 mAh, supporting 80 W fast charging, in addition to supporting 5G.

The product can be found in versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, in addition to storage between 256 GB and 512 GB. For example, the “standard” version of the device in black, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, lowered the price from R$ 6,150.67 to R$ 3,628.90 – a savings of R$ 2,521.77.

The black version, with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of space, is R$ 3,319.35 cheaper, leaving for R$ 4,776.64. In either version, the device is shipped from China to Brazil with free shipping.

To buy the cell phone, or find out more information, click here

It is worth remembering that the prices quoted here can be changed at any time, due to the variation of the dollar exchange rate or the availability of the product. As they are imported from China, the products can also be taxed by the Federal Revenue, depending on the type and value of the product.

