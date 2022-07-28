Operation rescued 337 workers in a situation similar to slavery in July, informs PGR | Policy

Operation Rescue 2, a joint action that brought together several public bodies in the fight against work analogous to slavery, rescued 337 workers this month.

The balance of shares was released this Thursday (28) at the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in Brasília. These workers were rescued in 22 states and the Federal District.

In 2021, Operation Rescue carried out 128 inspections in 22 states and the Federal District. Altogether, last year, 136 workers were rescued from conditions similar to slavery, including five immigrants and eight children and adolescents.

The operation brought together the Federal Public Ministry (MPF); Undersecretariat for Labor Inspection, of the Ministry of Labor; Public Ministry of Labor (MPT); Federal Police (PF); Public Defender’s Office (DPU); and Federal Highway Police (PRF).

Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico said the operation demonstrates that slave labor “is not a fiction, but a reality that has to be banned.”

In addition to rescuing workers, the operation seeks to:

verify compliance with labor protection rules;

allow the collection of evidence to hold those responsible for the exploitation of workers accountable in the criminal sphere;

ensure the repair of individual and collective damages caused to those rescued.

According to the balance sheet, Goiás and Minas Gerais were the states with the most people rescued.

>>> See in the video below that a farm in the Federal District was caught with workers in a situation similar to slavery:

Farm in DF is caught with slave labor

According to the balance sheet released this Thursday, workers were rescued mainly in services of:

harvest in general;

coffee cultivation;

raising beef cattle.

The balance sheet also presents other data, including:

slave labor was caught in a drug rehabilitation clinic;

six domestic workers were rescued in five states;

five children and adolescents were caught in a situation similar to slavery;

four foreign citizens (Paraguay and Venezuela) were found in a situation similar to slavery;

at least 149 people were also victims of human trafficking.

What happens after inspection?

According to the balance of the operation, after inspection, employers were notified and must:

stop activities ;

; formalize the employment relationship ;

; pay the salary and severance payments due to workers (R$ 3.8 million).

In addition, employers will be able to:

be liable for individual and collective moral damages;

pay administrative fines;

become targets of criminal actions.

Each of the rescued workers also received three installments of special unemployment insurance for rescued workersin the amount of a minimum wage each.

Approximately 669 infraction notices will be issued by the labor tax auditors, including slave labor, child labor, lack of registration in the work card and non-compliance with health and safety standards at work.

Operation Rescue 2 is the largest joint action in the country with the aim of combating slave-like labor and human trafficking.