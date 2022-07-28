Original is the most innovative digital bank in Brazil according to Valor Inovação ranking

Original is the only digital one among the top five and remains among the 150 most innovative companies in the country

For the fifth consecutive year, Original won the most innovative digital bank brand in the country, according to the Valor Inovação ranking released today (27). In the general ranking, the institution appears in 124th place. The bank has been on the list since 2018.

“Original has innovation in its DNA and, since the beginning of its activities, it has actively participated in the movement to transform the financial market, anticipating customer needs and creating trends. We are proud to once again be part of the Valor Inovação ranking, which attests to our commitment to seeking increasingly complete and personalized solutions, making a difference in the lives of millions of Brazilians who trust Original as a true partner on a daily basis”, explains Raul Moreira, coordinator of the Innovation Committee at Banco Original.

Pioneering of the Original

Among the institution’s pioneering initiatives, it is worth mentioning that it was the first bank to allow the opening of an account in a 100% digital way, the implementation of the Banking as a Service business vertical, through the Original Hub and the creation of the Pessoa Única account. for micro, medium and small companies.

It is also possible to mention the innovative partnership with PicPay in the granting of credit and cards in a fully digital way, creation of new business models, as was the case of P2P Lending, through CredNovo, in addition to its active and voluntary participation in all the phases of implementation of the open financial system, Open Finance.

Research Value Innovation

Now in its eighth edition, Valor Inovação is an annual survey developed by Valor Econômico newspaper and Strategy& – a world reference in management consulting. Considered the most relevant publication on innovation in the country, the ranking evaluates companies operating in 23 sectors of the economy and is based on five pillars:

Intention to innovate;

Effort to carry out innovation;

Results obtained;

Market assessment; and

Knowledge generation.

The research extensively and carefully verifies the companies that adopt the best innovation management, their investments in the local market and the results achieved.

About the Original Bank

Banco Original is a private Brazilian financial institution with more than 7 million customers and was the first bank in Brazil that allowed 100% opening of current accounts through mobile devices. It operates in the retail segments (individuals and entrepreneurs), companies (small, medium and large companies), fintechs (through the Banking as a Service unit) and portfolios.

Original also offers acquiring services for its PJ customers. The Banco Original app is the most complete among the digital ones and is available for both iOS and Android and allows the request to open an account and its full movement (payments, transfers, loans, investments, among others).

The institution is also fully integrated with PIX, using artificial intelligence to assist the process. Visit our websites and learn more: original.com.br | openbanking.com.br

