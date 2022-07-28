PagBank is offline this Wednesday afternoon (27)

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on PagBank is offline this Wednesday afternoon (27) 2 Views

PagBank system is down this Wednesday afternoon (27) and revolts customers, who are without access via app and website

users of PagBank report that the bank application is out this Wednesday afternoon (27). According to data from Downdetector, a website that monitors various services, the instability started around 2:30 pm.

When trying to access the PagBank account through the application or browser, the user is faced with the following messages: “It was not possible to complete. We are working to resolve it. Please try again in a few moments”, and “Oops! There was a problem and the page could not be displayed”. Check out the images.

Image: SCD Team
Image: SCD Team

PagBank failure angers customers

Also according to Downdetector data, a large number of people have reported problems in the last few hours. The peak was 183 notifications at 3:30 pm. Check out the graphic:

Image: Playback / Downdetector

Customers are also making complaints on Twitter about being without access to the app.

