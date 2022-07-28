Palmeiras reappears with Piquerez and Navarro training

After two days off – a rare event this season due to the marathon of games – the Palmeiras players presented themselves again this Wednesday, at the Football Academy, in São Paulo, and started preparation for the match against Ceará, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The news on the field were the presence of Uruguayan left-back Piquerez and forward Rafael Navarro, who trained with the group full-time.

The defender felt myalgia in his left thigh against Cuiabá, on the 18th, and was absent against América-MG and Internacional, while Rafael Navarro injured his right thigh against Cerro Porteño, on the 6th, for the Copa Libertadores, and was also low against Fortaleza, São Paulo and Cuiabá.

In this way, only forward Rony and midfielder Jailson fulfilled the internal schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus.

The technical commission carried out two technical activities on the pitch. The first had three teams, did not have the presence of goalkeepers and proposed specific objectives. In the second, with the archers, the athletes improved technical fundamentals with an emphasis on back-line plays. In the final part, some athletes perfected free kicks and penalties.

Leader of the Brasileirão with 39 points, four more than the second placed Corinthians, Verdão returns to training this Thursday morning, from 11 am.