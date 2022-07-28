Paloma Duarte comes up with a new look and receives praise: “Goddess”

Actress Paloma Duarte decided to redesign the look after the end of the recordings of the soap opera Além da Illusion and received praise even from her colleague Larissa Manoela.

This Wednesday, the 27th, Paloma Duarte (45) shared on his Instagram that he made a change in the look after the end of the recordings of the soap opera Além da Illusion.

The actress changed the color of her hair and left it with brown streaks, which matched her black strands.

“Things you only live: changing the hair color [cabelo] when the character ends”, wrote the interpreter of Helô in Além da Illusion.

Larissa Manoela (21), who acted alongside Paloma in the 7pm telenovela, praised her friend: “Really Goddess”. The actress responded to Larissa’s affection: “My little girl, I miss you”.

Paloma’s fans approved of the new look! “It’s too much beauty for one person.”, commented a follower. “My God how beautiful! rocked too much,” wrote another fan.

End of the novel, new hair!

Paloma wasn’t the only one to change her look after the filming of Beyond the Illusion ended! The interpreter of Isadora, Larissa Manoela also recently appeared with new hair.

the new girlfriend of André Luiz Frambach (25) shared on her Instagram that her hair is now brown, saying goodbye to Isadora’s redhead.