Pantanal: Alcides from the original version defends a new castration scene and exposes reaction when recording: “I was kind of…”

The actor Juliano Cazarreparticipating in the ‘More you’confirmed that Alcides will actually be castrated in the remake of ‘Pantanal’. The scene had been dividing opinions behind the scenes, since it is something extremely “heavy” and strong for the public. However, the interpreter assured that the version will be a little different from the original, without the same terror of the 1990 sequel.

Angelo Antoniowho interpreted the first Alcideswas interviewed by ‘TV News – UOL’ and revealed details about shooting the scene. According to the actor, the cast was “shocked” and also generated a great rejection from the public: “Everyone was a little perplexed. ‘No, we can’t do that. Let’s review’. He had an internal crisis there. Of course, we went to do the scene.”.

“My feeling is that Brazil had stopped after that scene. I was a little perplexed. The public had a very big rejection in relation to that. They started sending letters to Manchete, and Benedito had to sort of rewrite the question to say that there was no castration, that it didn’t work out, that he almost castrated. He had to come up with a story to calm tempers”said.

Finally, angelo defended the display of the new scene and fired: “Of course, it’s an anthology scene. I think you have to be sure. I think Alcides over there has to go through what Alcides (original) went through. And also to villainize Tenório. To bring out who this guy is. Petrin did it in a way that the character was disgusting”ended the artist.