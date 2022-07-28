Pantanal: Before Alcides’ castration, Maria Bruaca declares herself to the pawn, faces ‘sex marathon’ and reveals: “You can even be crazy”

In the next chapters of wetlandthe case of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will cost the pawn dearly. After Tenório (Murilo Benício) discovers his wife’s infidelity, the jagunço will be castrated after a ‘moment of madness’ from the villain.

Before, however, the housewife will face a ‘sex marathon’ with her lover. According to information from columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) will be expelled from the farm, but first she will have sex with her lover.

The squatter’s wife will show, probably for the first time, her love for the now employee of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Isabel Teixeira’s character, then, will say that she feels alive next to the henchman. “It may even be crazy everything I did to you… But I don’t regret it.. I would do it all over again. Because I never serve you, you serve me. Of these your desire to be more me. You were the only man who made me feel alive in my entire life, Arcides… What a time I felt dear… What a time I felt like a woman“, he will confess.

"So kiss me, Arcides… Kiss me, hug me, pawn of my life… Kill me with love", she will implore, as revealed by Romano.