‘Pantanal’: José Leôncio will be surprised to see a photo of Velho do Rio taken by Jove; understand | come around

Soon after returning from Campo Grande with the portrait, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will confess to his father that he regretted betraying Juma and the Velho do Rio. He will suggest taking the image to the woman, and the farmer will object.

Soon after, Zé Leôncio will insist to finally see the image of the Old Man – who is said to be his father, Joventino (Irandhir Santos).

“I don’t know, father… The Old Man insisted so much…”, Jove will say.

“If you took such a risk to bring me this portrait, I have the right to see it!”, will determine the king of cattle.

Upon opening the package and seeing the image, José Leôncio will be amazed. The image of the Old Man is “protected” by a white stain, as if it were an aura with contours of people in the middle of the landscape. That is, a large white figure exactly where he would be.

“But… But he was here… I’m sure!”, explains Jove.

“So how can this be explained?”, the father will ask, outraged.

Jove will try to say that it may have been a change in the Old Man’s position and will explain that it was the only photo that came with the change.

“You see, it’s because no Old Man ever existed!”, Zé Leôncio will fight. “I’m going to put this picture here, which is to show that you don’t photograph what doesn’t exist! And you don’t talk more about what you can’t prove!”

