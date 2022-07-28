‘Pantanal’: Juma turns into a jaguar this Wednesday; see reactions from the farm and what the room looks like afterwards | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) turns into a jaguar — Photo: Globo
Pantanal: José Leôncio locks Juma from his room
Soon after going down the stairs, José Leôncio and the entire farm will hear a jaguar’s scream. Ah!
Check out the reactions of everyone who will be there:
Filó (Dira Paes) will be shocked — Photo: Globo
Mariana (Selma Egrei) will question whether the transformation is possible — Photo: Globo
Muda (Bella Campos) will be worried to see her boss with a spear — Photo: Globo
José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will promptly take a spear to defend everyone — Photo: Globo
Upon arriving at the room, Zé Leôncio will have a surprise and will see a completely destroyed scenario:
Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) bedroom curtains with marks — Photo: Globo
Footprints on the mattress in Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) bedroom — Photo: Globo
Bedroom completely turned over — Photo: Globo
José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will go to the window in shock — Photo: Globo
Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!
🎧 Check out the emotions of this Wednesday’s summary
🎧 Listen to the summary of the novels