‘Pantanal’: Juma turns into a jaguar this Wednesday; see reactions from the farm and what the room looks like afterwards | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) turns into a jaguar

Juma (Alanis Guillen) turns into a jaguar — Photo: Globo

Pantanal: José Leôncio locks Juma from his room

Soon after going down the stairs, José Leôncio and the entire farm will hear a jaguar’s scream. Ah!

Check out the reactions of everyone who will be there:

Filó (Dira Paes) will be shocked — Photo: Globo

Mariana (Selma Egrei) will question whether the transformation is possible — Photo: Globo

Muda (Bella Campos) will be worried to see her boss with a spear — Photo: Globo

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will promptly take a spear to defend everyone — Photo: Globo

Upon arriving at the room, Zé Leôncio will have a surprise and will see a completely destroyed scenario:

Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) bedroom curtains with marks — Photo: Globo

Footprints on the mattress in Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) bedroom — Photo: Globo

Bedroom completely turned over — Photo: Globo

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will go to the window in shock — Photo: Globo

