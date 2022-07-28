Papaya and milk lead prices high in July; see ranking

Papaya was the item that presented the biggest price increase in the National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) of July, with a high of 22.48%. The indicator, preview of official inflation, was released on Tuesday, 26, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Also among the biggest increases are long-life milk (22.27%) and cucumber (15.31%).

According to the IBGE, the greatest individual impact on the IPCA-15 in July came from long-life milk. The item accumulates a high of 57.42% in the year and 51.69% in 12 months. In addition to long-life milk, the item “Milk and dairy products” also increased by 11.43%, as did requeijão derivatives (4.74%), butter (4.25%) and cheese (3.22%). .

The recent rises in the price of milk are explained by the lower supply, according to the “Boletim do Leite”, from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Esalq/USP). The off-season period takes place between autumn and winter and producers still face the impacts caused by La Niña on animal feed. La Niña, which occurred at the end of last year, is the cooling of the waters of the Pacific Ocean by at least 0.5ºC, which impacts the rainfall regime in Brazil.

The IPCA-15 had a slight increase of 0.13% in July, below the 0.69% in June. It was the smallest change since June 2020, when there was a rise of just 0.02%. The deceleration reinforces the expectation, shown in economists’ projections, of a negative IPCA in the full balance of the month. But the relief in the July preview was concentrated on fuel and electricity bills. Food became more expensive, especially milk and its derivatives.

See the ranking of the items that had the biggest increase in the July IPCA-15:

Papaya: 22.48% Long life milk: 22.27% Cucumber: 15.31% Milk and dairy products: 11.43% Watermelon: 10.71% Passion fruit: 9.91% Water banana: 9.84% Pear: 8.21% Coriander: 8.20% Vegetable Charcoal: 8.18%

falls

The orange-bay was the item that presented the biggest price reduction in the IPCA-15 of July, with a drop of 22.16%. Then come the tomato (-19.42%) and carrot (-19.24%).