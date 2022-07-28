Pat opens up the game and makes a confession to Andrea, who is devastated.

Since he started attending the women’s group meetings in ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) also has the mission of being the informant for Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado). Through a micro camera hidden in the brooch that is part of the group’s uniform – the orange suit – the duo monitors all movement and listens directly from the security room at Coragem.com.

That’s when everyone finds out that the The group’s next action is to take revenge on a well-known businessman: Gustavo (Marcelo Valle), the father of Rico (André Luiz Frambach). The scenes will air this Wednesday (27). The boy is surprised and doesn’t understand why Gustavo is the next target of the movement led by Rosa (Adassa Martins). Pat is still trying to convince the group to drop the idea.but it is an out-vote.

Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) warns the stuntwoman that what the majority decides counts and that she must abide by the decision. Rosa explains to everyone that her family and many others were evicted from a land that belonged to Gustavo and since then they have been going through difficulties. The demonstration is then scheduled for the following day, precisely at the time of the opening of the Teca (Raquel Rocha) vernissage. Rico tries to assimilate all the information and decides to go earlier to the place to try to protect the mother.

request for explanations

About that, Andréa disguises herself in the crowd and Pat accompanies her while Moa and Ítalo watch from afar.. Confusion sets in in front of the gallery with the arrival of Gustavo and Teca. The couple is surprised and the artist is devastated to have to cancel the event. Rico takes the opportunity to ask his father for an explanation.

“You allowed these families to be evicted from your land. Now they are here to hear why. And so am I” he asks. Even disguised with a cap, people recognize the actress in the crowd. But Pat acts quickly and manages to rescue Andrea. Moa and Ítalo intercept the two further on and Andréa is surprised to find her boyfriend there. Pat confesses that they’ve been monitoring the meetings since day one and the actress is devastated by the double betrayal.