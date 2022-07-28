Patrícia Poeta receives ‘sleeper’ at the Meeting to ask for clarification – 07/27/2022

Amidst the barrage of criticism that Encontro com Patrícia Poeta is receiving in these first weeks of exhibition, a video went viral last week in which a participant of the audience of the program slept awkwardly in a chair in the studio.

It was a lever to attract even more negative feedback. Someone falling asleep in that situation would be another strong indication that the morning attraction is not very good, and many internet users were amused by what happened.

The idea of ​​bringing the sleeper to the stage of the Encounter in today’s episode was an excellent idea. But the theory lost its positive impact in practice, with a hasty chat that served as a confrontation to “exempt” the program’s content of any blame for the controversial eyelash.

The plot begins the night before, in the narration of the young woman who is called Izabela. “When I got home, my son took a little bit of trouble to sleep. I ended up sleeping late and woke up too early to come. Then, at the break, I leaned over and dozed off. A few seconds. The boy behind me nudged me , which I was leaning against and said ‘disengage’.”

Despite the evidently good-humored intention, the way in which the conversation was conducted made a very bad impression. Instead of a joke with something unusual that went viral, it looked like a crisis committee action to try to ‘clean up’ the program’s image, justifying that the ‘problem’ was in the viewer’s hard routine.

“I heard you’re a mother, is that it? A single mother? Do you work? I mean, you work, you’re a single mother, you help put food on the table of the people at your house, right, that is, she does all that and even arranged a little time to come to our audience”, detailed Patrícia Poeta.

The Encounter is lacking a game of waist. What could have been empathetic and fun became awkward and even a little insensitive. According to columnist Lucas Pasin, the program goes off the air during the World Cup, as insiders already speculated since the announcement of the changing of the guard.

