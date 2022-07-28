Payment of BRL 1,212 RELEASED today (28)? Know when you will receive; see the PIS 2022 CALENDAR and consult the PIS 2022 TABLE

The month of July is coming to an end and the beneficiaries continue to receive the payment of PIS 2022. The maximum amount to be made available is BRL 1,212.

See below for all the details of Inquiry PIS 202two and check the PIS 2022 table it’s the 2022 PIS calendar. Find out who is entitled and how much you will receive.

It is worth noting that the PIS 2022 have the base year 2020.

Therefore, those who worked twelve months of the year will receive the maximum installment, gradually reducing the number of months worked. See the full table at the end of the article.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

HOW TO RECEIVE THE PIS?

O PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS 2022 TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

PIS 2022 CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.