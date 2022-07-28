payment will be up to BRL 2,000; see rules

The federal government published today, through an ordinance of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the rules for granting taxi assistance in installments of a maximum of R$ 1,000 — the amount established in the PEC dos Auxílios, which set aside the total of R$ 2 billion for payment.

The government plans to make monthly payments starting August 6. The first amount received will be up to R$ 2,000, the sum of aid for July and August. This value may be lower, according to the number of registered taxi drivers.

In the text of the decree, the government states that “the value and number of installments may be adjusted, considering the number of beneficiary taxi drivers registered in the form of the previous paragraphs and compliance with the global limit available for the benefit”.

The second installment will be paid on September 24; the third on October 22; the fourth on November 26th and finally the last installment on December 17th.

Who can receive?

Those who are registered to exercise the profession of taxi driver, issued by the competent authority at the municipal or district level until May 31, 2022, may receive the aid. It is also necessary to have a valid CNH.

The data registered in the portals of the municipalities or districts will be the government’s basis for payment. The records must be made by the authorities on the website https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-previdencia/pt-br/assuntos/beneficio-taxista, the same address at which taxi drivers will check whether or not they have been considered suitable for the benefit.

The information received will be passed on to Caixa Econômica Federal, which will create a digital account on behalf of the taxi drivers. With the documentation in hand, professionals will be able to look for the nearest agencies to apply for the card and use the funds.

There is also a notice that the taxi driver assistance will not be paid cumulatively as provided for truck drivers, or Autonomous Cargo Transporters, a technical term used for the classification.

Who is not eligible to receive the benefit?

The aid will not be paid to those whose CPF is pending regularization with the Federal Revenue – whether in a suspended, cancelled, null situation, or with the deceased holder.

Those who have their CPF linked to the granting of a death pension of any nature or the reclusion aid are also not eligible, as well as the holders of benefit for permanent incapacity for work.

*With information from Agência Brasil