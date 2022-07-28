Petrobras cuts gasoline prices for the second time in a row starting on Friday | Economy

One day after announcing a new guideline for fuel pricing policy, Petrobras announced that it will reduce, for the second time in a row, the price of gasoline sold to refineries. As of this Friday (29), the average value of a liter of fuel will go from R$3.86 to R$3.71 – a reduction of R$0.15 per liter, which corresponds to a cut of 3.88 %.

On Wednesday of last week, the oil company had already reduced the average price of gasoline by R$ 0.20. With the nine cut, the price of fuel is below the value at which it was sold on May 10 this year, which was R$ 3.86.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, highlighted the company.

The day before, Petrobras announced that the company’s Board of Directors had approved a new guideline for pricing its fuels. According to the company, the measure “incorporates an additional layer of supervision”, but does not change the current pricing policy, based on the international price parity (PPI), and keeps the readjustments under the responsibility of the executive board.

The PPI was introduced by Petrobras in 2016, under Michel Temer. Since then, the company has tried to match the price of gasoline at the refinery with the international price. That is, the readjustments are the result of fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates.

But, even with the reduction in commodity prices, the exchange rate has not eased. At the end of May, the commercial dollar was quoted at around R$4.70. Today, it operates at close to R$5.20.

Understand Petrobras’ pricing policy

The prices of fuel sales to refineries by Petrobras are one of the factors in the composition of the final price of fuels, together with taxes and the share of distributors and resellers.

According to the announcement of the new price reduction, Petrobras said that, considering the mandatory mixture of 73% of gasoline A and 27% of anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at the stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will from R$ 2.81, on average, to R$ 2.70 for each liter sold at the pump – that is, the final price tends to fall by at least R$ 0.11.