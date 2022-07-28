Petrobras (PETR4) denies that it has given up on selling Albacora; pullback would be negative for PetroRio (PRIO3)

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) denied this Wednesday (27) that it had decided to suspend the process of selling its stake in Albacora, in the Campos Basin, after news published in the media about the divestment process.

The state-owned company points out that “Albacora is part of the portfolio of assets for sale by the company, as disclosed in the Strategic Plan 2022-2026”.

According to information presented in the teaser released in September 2020, Albacora has a revitalization project with the potential to significantly increase its production, in addition to an extensive development plan. “Petrobras carries out tests in the Forno pre-salt formation, having discovered additional non-producing reservoirs and identified exploratory leads.”

The clarification occurred since, the day before, PetróleoHoje had informed that Petrobras had suspended the Albacora divestment process and kept the Albacora field in its portfolio. According to the article, the preferred bidder, PetroRio (PRIO3), had already raised the offer from just under US$ 2 billion to approximately US$ 3 billion. However, for Petrobras, the new value was still not enough for the field, mainly due to the value of the reservoir included in the asset.

For Bradesco BBI analysts, if Petrobras gives up on selling Albacora, PetroRio’s target price (PRIO3) would drop from R$45 to R$35. This is because the buy recommendation and target price of R$45 already included Albacora East and Albacora (West Albacore).

However, since the publication of the report with the estimates including these fields, in March, BBI highlights that there were some other developments that were not included in the model, such as: (i) PRIO’s development plan for Albacora Leste, which includes a production potential much higher than originally estimated, which can lead to value creation of BRL 9 per share, against BRL 6 per share in the official model; (ii) the results of well ODP4 in Frade were much better than expected, as the well had a flow rate of 15kbpd, against the 4kbpd originally expected, leading to an incremental value of R$4 per share.

As a result, an updated price target for PetroRio excluding Albacora Oeste would be closer to R$40-42 per share, which still implies a 70-77% increase from current share prices.

In terms of market reaction to the news, BBI analysts believe that reactions should be mixed. On the one hand, Albacora Oeste can be highly value-adding, given the estimated value of R$ 10 per share for the project, which may even be conservative, since Petrobras’ latest assessment of one of the reservoirs indicated high potential in terms of of reserves and production.

On the other hand, the $3 billion amount would require Petrorio to undertake a major debt issue or even a new equity offering to finance the acquisition, which would increase pressure on short-term cash flow generation, in addition to making the investment case more complex, given the interest rate scenario hawkish and tight window for stock offerings.

At 10:45 am (Brasília time) this Wednesday, PRIO3 assets fell 1.52%, to R$ 23.37, but in line with the low of other assets in the sector.

