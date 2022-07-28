Petrobras (PETR4) should deliver strong results (and dividends) in 2Q22

Business

This Thursday (28), the Petrobras (PETR4) releases its balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). It seems unanimous among analysts that the company should deliver a strong quarter, with likely high dividend distribution. Analysts from Itaú BBA, BTG and XP Investimentos, in addition to Banco Safra, share the same opinion expressed by the analysis teams at BB Investimentos and Credit Suisse: the company will deliver a solid balance sheet, with robust returns to shareholders.

Investment banks such as Itaú BBA and Safra agree on a common point: Petrobras is expected to record significant numbers, with increased cash generation and hefty dividendswith the rise of the oil price.

According to a report by BTG Pactual (BPAC11) on Petrobras’ production and sale results, analysts at the investment bank expect some operational deleveraging in lower oil and gas production, “which should lead to a slight increase in costs of extraction to US$7.2/bbl, we expect another set of record results due to higher oil prices (14% q/t to US$107/bbl)”.

In addition, analysts believe there will be strong Refining & Marketing margins as high spreads and inventory gains should more than offset the discounts at import parity.

“Investors have been turning a blind eye to operational data lately and we believe the potential announcement of additional dividends should remain in the spotlight”, says BTG. “We anticipate a total payment of BRL 38 billion, with yield of 11% based on the last closing price and excluding any additional amount arising from non-recurring asset sales.”

BTG’s projection for the Petrobras net revenue is R$ 161 billion, Ebitda of R$ 92 billion and profit of R$ 40.4 billion.

Finally, the investment bank’s analysts reiterated the neutral recommendation for the purchase of Petrobras shareswith a target price of BRL 41.

“We have signaled that the recent drop in oil/fuel prices has served as a much-needed risk mitigation for Petrobras, as the lack of pressure to raise domestic fuel prices has likely improved sentiment on the thesis.” He adds: “We believe that this thesis can continue to work as long as Petrobras remains out of the political pages of the newspapers, which could be a risky gamble as we approach the presidential elections.”

Dividends: Banks expect high dividends

Itaú BBA analysts Eric de Mello and Monique Greco forecast a 2Q22 with strong cash generation and high dividends, from BRL 3.20 to BRL 4.20 per share — an account that results in a yield between 11% and 15%.

BBA argues that Petrobras should present an Ebitda of R$ 94 billion, growth of 17.2% compared to 1Q22, and 52.1% higher than in the same quarter last year.

The BBA team projects, however, a drop of 11.7% in net income, in the annual comparison, with the impact of the appreciation of the real on the debt. The estimate is for a profit of around R$ 39.7 billion, which means a drop in the annual comparison (R$ 40.704 billion in 2Q21) and compared to January to March (R$ 44.5 billion).

The bank estimates an increase of 10.9% in revenue, to R$ 157.107 billion.

Analysts at BB Investimentos already predicted a ‘entry focused on dividends more attractive in the short term’, “based on production and sales in the quarter and the exchange rate and oil levels observed throughout the period”. They spoke of “the prospect of continuing to pay a high volume of dividends”.

This Tuesday (26), Credid Suisse followed the same line: “Petrobras should anticipate the payment of dividends at the time of the release of its next financial statement, referring to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).”

Quarterly expectation with solid numbers from Petrobras

XP analysts also released estimates for the Petrobras results in 2Q22.

“We expect another solid quarter for the company, driven by an increase in average Brent prices (+15% QoQ), only partially offset by a stronger BRL (average R$4.97/USD, -4% QT). /T)”, reads the text.

Additionally, they estimate an Adjusted Ebitda of $16 billion, 7% above market consensus and 8% above the previous quarter.

The E&P Ebitda margin will remain solid (71%), according to XP, “while we expect healthy margins, despite not strictly following international price parity (since the company depletes its old inventories with lower costs).”

Another point highlighted by the broker is that the G&P margin should still be under pressure, supported by the high import price of LNG and the lower availability of gas from Bolivia. During the quarter, Petrobras also generated approximately US$ 6 billion in investments and compensation for Sépia and Atapu, which should boost dividend payments.

The analysts’ general advice is to wait for the company’s conference call, to capture the message of the Petrobras’ new CEOCaio Paes de Andrade.

Other potential sources of interest are:

Upcoming moves related to dividend announcements;

Margins over G&P going forward;

Signs of cost inflation; and

Divestment plan updates.

Price

The preferred share of Petrobras closed up 1.10%, at R$ 31.35. In the year, it accumulates gains of 7.77%.