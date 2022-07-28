Petrobras (PETR4) will invest BRL 1 billion to offset fines, Vale (VALE3) sells stake in steel mill and more news

The corporate news on Thursday (28) highlights Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) which has committed to invest R$ 1 billion to compensate fines for non-compliance with local content.

Vale signed, together with its partners Posco and Dongkuk, a binding agreement with ArcelorMittal for the sale of their respective interests in Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP).

Suzano (SUZB3), GPA (PCAR3), Assaí (ASAI3) and more companies published their balance sheets last night.

Gol (GOLL4) released his result before the opening, as did Santander (SANB11) and Ambev (ABEV3).

The balance sheet season continues with the release of the results of Vale (VALE3), Petrobras (PETR4), Ecorodovias (ECOR3), Hypera (HYPE3), Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4), Multiplan (MULT3), Paranapanema (PMAM3), Vamos ( VAMO3) and Vulcabras (VULC3) report their numbers after closing.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) signed a Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TAC) with the ANP to offset local content fines related to 22 concessions in which the state-owned company has a 100% interest, located in the Barreirinhas, Campos, Espírito Santo basins Santo, Parecis, Potiguar, Recôncavo, Santos, Sergipe-Alagoas and Solimões, committing to invest around BRL 1 billion by the end of 2026.

The agreement converted the fines for non-compliance with the minimum national contract provided for in the contracts into investment commitments in exploration and production with local content. According to the state-owned company, the conversion of fines into investment forecasts will result in a reduction in liabilities of R$ 639 million in the financial statements of June 30, which will be released today (28).

Vale informed that it signed, together with its partners Posco and Dongkuk, a binding agreement with ArcelorMittal for the sale of their respective interests in Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP).

Under the terms agreed, the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately US$2.2 billion, which will be used to prepay the net debt balance of approximately US$2.3 billion. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary corporate and regulatory approvals.

Gol reported a net loss of R$ 2.8 billion in 2Q22, mainly due to exchange and monetary variations. The recurring net loss was R$620.8 million; a year ago, the loss was R$ 1.28 billion.

Santander (SANB11) reported managerial net income of R$4.084 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 2.1% lower than reported in the same period of 2021 and 2% above the first quarter of 2022, the bank said this morning. of Thursday (28).

Ambev ([ativo=AMBEV3])

Ambev (ABEV3) posted adjusted profit of R$3.0858 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a growth of 4.2% compared to R$2.9627 billion in 2Q21, the company said on Thursday ( 28). The performance, according to the beverage company, was driven by growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), partially offset by higher financial expenses.

Suzano (SUZB3) reported a profit of R$182 million in 2Q22, down 98% year-on-year, below expectations The result was well below the consensus of Refinitv, which was a profit of R$1.227 billion. A year ago, Suzano’s profit (SUZB3) was R$ 10.035 billion.

The company announced a new buyback program for up to a maximum of 20 million shares of its own issuance, representing 2.8% of the total 712.407 million outstanding. The maximum term is 18 months, ending on January 27, 2024.

Assaí (ASAI3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a net income of R$ 319 million, an increase of 20.7% in the annual comparison, the wholesale company said on Wednesday (27). ).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 29.9% in 2Q22, totaling R$978 million.

GPA (PCAR3) had a consolidated loss of R$124 million in 2Q22, reversing a profit of R$29 million from 2Q21.

The company also reported a net loss of R$142 million to controlling shareholders, from continuing operations, reversing a profit of R$29 million from a year earlier. Dexco (DXCO3), ex-Duratex, recorded a net profit of R$ 169.1 million, a decrease of 76.4% compared to the same period last year, the company informed this Wednesday night (27). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dropped 48.2%, to R$ 561.8 million in the period. the consensus refinitv projected a drop in the indicator to R$ 443 million.

Log-CP (LOGG3)

Log-CP (LOGG3) reported net income of R$111.148 million in 2Q22, up 42.6% year-on-year.

The company considers that the adjusted net income was R$ 136 million in 2Q22, representing an increase of 74% when compared to the same period of the previous year, considering the adjustment of the equity swap operation.

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) reported net income of 99.574 million in 2Q22, up 14.9% year-on-year. The result was in line with the consensus of Refitv, which estimated net income of R$ 99.05 million.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) reported 2Q22 net income of R$60.2 million, up 410.2% year-on-year.

Intelbras (INTB3)

Intelbras (INTB3) reported payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 41.462 million. The amount refers to the first half of 2022 and corresponds to BRL 0.1265559108 per share.

The shareholder base will be entitled to dividends at the end of the trading session on August 1, 2022, and INTB3 shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of August 2, 2022. Shareholders will have their credits available from August 15, 2022.

Isa Cteep

Isa Cteep (TRPL4) announced the conclusion of Interligação Paraguaçu, a subsidiary in which the company holds a 50% stake in a partnership with Taesa (TAEE11), with an investment of R$ 684 million. The action concludes lot 3 of transmission auction 013/2015-II, held in October 2016. LT Paraguaçu connects to the Aimorés transmission line, energized in May by the same consortium. The project is located in southern Bahia and northern Minas Gerais.

Natura (NTCO3) concluded the acquisition of 9th and 10th issue debentures, which were therefore cancelled. In total, 16,280 debentures of the 9th issue, in 2018, and 66,323 debentures of the 10th issue, in 2019 were acquired.

