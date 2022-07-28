Petrobras: under pressure for dividends, state-owned company announces results today | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras should present a new billionaire profit today, under pressure from the government to anticipate dividends

After the closing of the stock exchange trading session, Petrobras will release its financial statement with the results for the second quarter of this year this Thursday (28th). Everything indicates that the state-owned company will present another billionaire profit in the wake of the appreciation of oil in the international market, which is a parameter for the prices of fuels sold by its refineries in the country.

In the first quarter, the state-owned company recorded a gain of R$ 44.56 billion, an increase of more than 3,700% compared to the same period of the previous year. Shortly before the results were released, President Jair Bolsonaro harshly criticized the state-owned company’s profit, which he came to classify as ‘crime’ and ‘rape’. This time the criticism tends to be milder, as the government is counting on the anticipation of dividends from the state-owned company to close its accounts.

Therefore, an aspect that moves market expectations today is, in addition to the billionaire figure of the state-owned company’s earnings, the possible announcement of payment of dividends. The financial market expects strong dividends of R$38 billion. On Monday, the state-owned company reported that there was no decision on the matter.

Petrobras is among the state-owned companies to which the government requested a change in the transfer of dividends to cover expenses with the proposed amendment to the Electoral Constitution (PEC). Caixa and BNDES must comply with the government’s request and expand the distribution of dividends.

Today, the Petrobras Board meets again to discuss the company’s results. A source stated that the company currently has the cash flow to pay dividends in excess of R$50 billion to shareholders.

The idea, as revealed by O GLOBO, is for the state-owned company to anticipate the distribution of dividends to help with fiscal engineering and offset the increase in public spending on the eve of the election.

Yesterday, the state-owned company’s Board of Directors defined that the collegiate (where the government has most of the 11 seats) will begin to exercise a “supervisory” role over decisions on fuel price adjustments, which are the responsibility of the company’s executive board. .

For Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos, the change reported yesterday does not mean a drastic change, but increases the politicization of the price formulation process.

Troubled by the impact of rising fuel prices on inflation and on his popularity, Bolsonaro not only repeatedly criticized Petrobras’ gains. He changed command of the company three times in three and a half years. Now, however, he counts on the dividends to make the distribution of benefits possible a few months before the election.

Today, the president of the state-owned company, the financial director and the director of Supply decide the readjustments, based on parameters of Petrobras’ price policy, such as the behavior of the dollar and the barrel of oil in the international market.

Now, the board will execute the policy and send quarterly reports to the board on the behavior of diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas prices.

Petrobras says that the change only formalizes an existing practice and that the policy of price parity with the international market is maintained. Analysts say, however, that the released statement leaves room for doubt and point to a risk of political interference in the company.

According to the state-owned company, the new directive “incorporates an additional layer of supervision of the execution of pricing policies by the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council”.

The new system was announced at a time when the government intensifies pressure on Petrobras to reduce the value of diesel. The price of fuel is considered a crucial factor for President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign.

On July 19, the state-owned company announced a 4.9% drop in gasoline at the refinery. There was no change in the value of diesel at the time. The analysts’ assessment was that there were still uncertainties regarding the fuel supply in the second half of the year.

Board election on the radar

Another factor on the radar is that the government is about to elect new members of the Board of Directors. The Union intends to win eight of the 11 vacancies and expand its interference in the collegiate. Two of the nominated names were rejected by the Eligibility Committee for risk of conflict of interest. The refusal was seen by the government as insubordination, and the Union’s decision was to insist on the nominations.