PF operation investigates suspects of raising more than R$ 200 million in fake stock exchange scam | West and Southwest

A Federal Police (PF) operation is investigating a criminal group that raised more than R$200 million in a fake investment scam. Search and seizure warrants are carried out this Thursday morning (28), in Paraná and São Paulo.

The headquarters of the company commanded by the group is in Umuarama, in the northwest of Paraná, according to the PF. Agents served warrants at Sentinel Bank units. O g1 try to contact the company’s defense.

According to investigations, the group promised investments with a profit above the market. Despite this, the amounts delivered by the victims were not fully applied and resulted in losses.

The PF counted thousands of victims in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The minimum investments made were R$ 1 thousand. However, there are victims who invested more than R$ 1 million.

Police said the group used 22 companies that were not authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The amounts were deposited and then partially transferred to the accounts of group members.

In addition, the scheme had collective investment agreements on behalf of a shell company, which were not registered with the CVM and without guarantees, according to the PF.

Over time, the suspects were no longer able to honor the promised profits. The investigation points out that the person responsible for the group even told victims that he would migrate investments in the stock market through a digital bank to make payments.

The investigations began in 2021, when the police identified branches of the alleged companies that made investments in the stock exchange in cities in the border region, such as Umuarama, Douradina and Guaíra.

The leaders of the groups boasted luxury vehicles, incompatible with their declared income, according to the PF.

2 of 2 Federal Revenue also participates in the action — Photo: Carlos da Cruz/RPC Federal Revenue also participates in the action — Photo: Carlos da Cruz/RPC

Operation Traders is commanded by the Guaíra Federal Police Station, in western Paraná. In all, the Justice issued 17 search and seizure warrants, which are carried out in Umuarama, Guaíra, Douradina, Foz do Iguaçu, Curitiba and Taboão da Serra (SP).

The Justice also determined the kidnapping of cars, real estate and crypto assets.

Suspects can answer for crimes against the National Financial System, against the capital market, against the popular economy, criminal organization and money laundering.