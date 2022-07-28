Pizzeria receives fake Pix and delivers ‘fake’ soda and pizza in Piauí

Tired of receiving the fake Pix scam, Robson Costa, owner of one in Teresina, decided to fight back a scammer last Monday (25). Seeing that the payment made did not match the value of the product, he delivered a “fake” pizza and soda.

“About a month ago, we took this loss of R$ 300 with a fake Pix, it was the first time in 12 years of pizzeria, then we became more vigilant, especially with fake Pix. Now we only deliver after we really confirm the value on the account”, he told g1.

On Monday night (25), he noticed the arrival of two Pix worth R$ 0.01 (one cent), making him attentive. Minutes later, the local attendant informed him that she was unable to verify the arrival of a transfer from a customer who had sent the receipt. The document was fake.

With the transfer data of BRL 0.01, the man edited the voucher and changed the value to BRL 55, the value of the pizza.

“I had no idea how to make it. The pizza maker came up with the idea of ​​sending only the dry pasta and she wrote the name ‘pix fake’ on the box. For the soda, we took the empty bottle and put a powdered juice. he could still drink the juice, then we added salt,” he said.

After the order received, the scammer told the businessman via WhatsApp that he had not understood the delivery in that way and then blocked the pizzeria.

In addition to the fake pizza, in the “package” the businessman also sent a rubber penis. Then, from another phone number, they asked for the object back. The man said he will return the toy.