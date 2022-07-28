‘PL trusts the electronic voting machine’, says deputy deputy of Bolsonaro’s party after meeting with TSE | Elections 2022

Deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), deputy leader of the PL in the Chamber and vice-president of the acronym, said this Wednesday (27) that the party trusts electronic voting machines and that the result of the election “will be respected”.

Captain Augusto made the statement to GloboNews after participating in a meeting with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin. The president of the party, former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, was also at the meeting.

The deputy said that the party’s position on electronic voting machines and the electoral process was transmitted to Fachin, one of the preferred targets of frequent attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Since the beginning of the pre-campaign, Bolsonaro has been questioning — without presenting evidence — the credibility of electronic voting machines and raising unfounded suspicions of fraud in this year’s election and in previous years.

According to Captain Augusto, Fachin heard from him and Costa Neto that the PL trusts the polls and that the election will take place with “smoothness and transparency”.

“We say that the objective is not any kind of interference or inspection on the TSE. The TSE itself invites the parties to participate, but normally they do not participate”, said the deputy.

According to him, the PL wants to participate “in order to collaborate, to help. It is not to question, disturb, audit or intervene, none of that”.

“The PL trusts in the electronic ballot box, and the results of the ballot boxes will be respected. We trust that the election will take place smoothly and transparently, without any problems”, declared Captain Augusto.

The meeting between Fachin, Costa Neto and Capitão Augusto took place while Bolsonaro was in the Chamber, participating in the PP’s national convention, which approved support for the president’s candidacy for reelection.

At the convention, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of Bolsonaro, spoke alongside the President of the Republic, and also expressed confidence in the electoral system.

“I have always been in favor of democracy and transparent elections and I trust the electoral system”, said Arthur Lira during the speech (video below).