Plans must pay for autism spectrum disorder treatment

The Civil Section of the Pernambuco Court of Justice unanimously decided that health plans must pay for the multidisciplinary treatment of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

reproductionTJ-PE decision was based on ANS resolution on treatment for ASD



In the decision, the collegiate body established nine legal theses that guarantee the cost and coverage of the multidisciplinary treatment, involving the application of seven methods and special therapies, such as hydrotherapy, hippotherapy, music therapy, psychopedagogy and psychomotricity. The decision was based on Normative Resolution 539/2022 of the National Health Agency.

In his vote, the rapporteur, judge Tenório dos Santos, considered that it is up to the doctor accompanying the patient to decide which methods and special therapies should be used in multidisciplinary treatment. He understood that the operator must comply with the medical recommendation and offer this treatment in its accredited network, or pay for it in a private network.

According to the judge, if the accredited network of the health plan does not have qualified professionals, the family can resort to private clinics and, later, obtain reimbursement from the operator. Thus, if there is a denial of coverage of expenses, there may be an obligation to indemnify the patient and family, as moral damages.

“The multidisciplinary treatment of patients with autism using special methods and therapies is recognized by the Ministry of Health and applied by the Unified Health System (SUS). It makes no sense to exclude this multidisciplinary treatment from the list of health plans coverage. is mandatory contractual coverage of the plans, as long as it is applied by health professionals”, highlighted the rapporteur. With information from the TJ-PE press office.

0018952-81.2019.8.17.9000