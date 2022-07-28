Police arrest suspect in the death of musician boyfriend of actress Carla Daniel | Rio de Janeiro

There was a warrant against him for his involvement in the musician’s death. Sergio José Coutinho Stamilealso known as Pirata do Arpoador.
Sérgio was found dead on August 9, 2021 inside the Girl from Ipanema Park. In addition to Flávio, Pablo Francisco da Silva, aka Gordinho was seen attacking the businessman, publicist and musician.
Sérgio Stamile was found dead in Rio – Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
At the time of the arrest, Flávio told the agents that Gordinho wanted to steal Sérgio’s cell phone, and that after an argument, the victim would have entered the Santa Sara Cave, being followed by the miscreants, where they got into a physical fight.
Pablo would have managed to apply a blow known as “mata leão” to the victim, who fainted and ended up dying. Flávio also said that Pablo would have robbed the musician days before.
After his capture, the inmate was taken to Polinter headquarters.
The police point to Flávio Lima as the author of the “rear-naked” coup on Sérgio Stamile, which would have caused his death – Photo: Disclosure
The Portal dos Procurados do Estado do Rio de Janeiro and Disque Denúncia (2253-1177) had already released a poster to help locate Flávio Lima de Mello, 29, identified as one of those involved in the death of musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41 years old, on August 9, 2021, at Parque Garota de Ipanema, in Arpoador, South Zone of Rio.
Stamile, known as Pirata do Arpoador, was the boyfriend of actress Carla Daniel. He was dropped off by his girlfriend at the door of the building where she lived around 10pm, from where he went to the park.
Carla Daniel and boyfriend Sérgio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
According to investigations by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), Stamile entered the park at around 1:34 am and then allegedly argued with homeless people Pablo Francisco da Silva and Flavio Lima de Mello.
Cameras caught two suspects of killing musician in Girl from Ipanema Park, in Arpoador
Minutes later, the suspects left the cave with the victim’s belongings. Stamile’s body was found the next day in the park, undocumented. The IML report was inconclusive to pinpoint the musician’s cause of death.
On August 29, 20-year-old Pablo Francisco was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering, in Ipanema, South Zone of Rio.
Security camera footage from the Arpoador region helped agents identify and arrest Pablo, who already had a criminal record for the crime of theft.