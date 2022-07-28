PP approves alliance with PL and support for Bolsonaro’s re-election

Convention took place in the auditorium of the Chamber of Deputies with the presence of Arthur Lira, Ciro Nogueira, Ricardo Barros and other parliamentarians

Isac Nóbrega/President of the Republic

Event confirms the support of Ciro Nogueira’s party for the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro



O progressives (PP) confirmed this Wednesday, 27, the coalition with the Liberal Party (PL), during a blended convention in Brasília. The national alliance was approved at an event in the Chamber of Deputies auditorium, consolidating the support of the Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the House, to the acronym chaired by the former deputy Valdemar Costa Netowhich has the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a candidate for re-election. The Chief Executive was present at the party convention accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and spoke to those present, thanking them for their support and recalling the period he was a federal deputy and the years he was affiliated with the PP. “We are brothers and how good it is to come back here, to see some faces that are not so new, but very familiar and make me fill with pride and memories,” Bolsonaro began.

He then talked about government actions in the pandemic, mentioned Brazil’s growth and criticized electoral poll numbers, then reinforced that Brazil “is on the right track”. “This partnership is very welcome. The majority of parliament is in tune with the Executive and everyone benefits from it. […] This support today, this marriage of ours due to the elections and that will continue later, we all won. I am very proud to have been part of this house for 28 years, to have your friendship and also a great pride to be Brazilian”, he mentioned, waving to those present. At another point, Bolsonaro highlighted the defense of democracy and freedom, saying he did not need a “letter” or signage to demonstrate that “our path in democracy is freedom and respect for the Constitution”.

Also speaking at the convention were the licensed president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira, current minister of the Civil House, and deputy Arthur Lira. In addition to them, other politicians and authorities participated in the act, such as federal deputy Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), government leader in the Chamber, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria (PP-RN ) and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).