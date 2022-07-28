Praise by Vítor Pereira and error in the ball out: see how Fausto Vera debuted at Corinthians

The last 48 hours of Fausto Vera were intense. On Tuesday (26), he was officially announced by the Corinthians and has already participated in training at CT Joaquim Grava. The new shirt 33 traveled with the delegation to Goiânia and debuted in the second half of the defeat to Atlético-GO, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

+ Vera is the 16th! See the reinforcements of Corinthians in the ‘Duílio era’



In the 18th minute of the second half, coach Vítor Pereira spoke on the edge of the lawn with assistants Filipe Almeida and Luís Miguel. The coaching staff decided to promote the debut of the Argentine midfielder, who replaced Cantillo.

Fausto played as the first midfielder, being the man of combat in front of the defense and appearing to assist in the exit of the ball.

+ TABLE – See dates and times of the Copa do Brasil games

In the 25th minute, shirt 33 got complicated and almost left a negative first impression. He missed a pass in the defense field that resulted in the Dragon’s counterattack. Jefferson crossed in the middle of the area, but Wellington Rato couldn’t finish.

In Léo Pereira’s goal, due to the defensive disorganization in the transition, the 22-year-old midfielder ended up wrong positioning. Instead of following the development of the play in the middle, he retreated to mark Shaylon, who was already being accompanied by Gil. Dragon was smart in the exchange of passes and Léo Pereira was happy in the finish

According to Footstats, Fausto finished the match with 16 passes right and two wrong. The midfielder did not make tackles or interceptions, and committed a foul during the 25 minutes on the field.

In the press conference after the defeat to Dragão, Vítor Pereira praised the Argentine athlete and said that he can raise the quality of the Corinthians squad.

– Vera is a quality player, he has a rhythm, he was playing all the games. He will bring more quality to the squad – said Vítor Pereira.