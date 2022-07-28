Praised by Anitta, beach volleyball athlete signs with agency and works as a model

A public praise from Anitta during the Tokyo Olympics last year was all it took for Vinícius Freitas’s life to change completely. The singer drew attention to the beauty of the athlete who was part of the beach volleyball team in the capital of Japan, and was alerted that he had a boyfriend at the time. Vinícius then saw his number of followers on Instagram skyrocket and he became news across the country.

Currently, the 27-year-old capixaba player reconciles the routine of a volleyball athlete with his work as a model. He signed with an agency, after many invitations to work in the field. Her debut on the catwalk took place at the last edition of São Paulo Fashion Week, at the end of May.

Sport, however, remains his main focus. Starting this Friday, Vinícius Freitas will compete in the Top 8 of the seventh stage of the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit, in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul.

After the famous fan’s “singing” in Tokyo, the athlete had a single meeting with Anitta. It was in the dressing room after the show she did in Espírito Santo, in February, when he also took the opportunity to announce that he had broken up with his boyfriend and was single.

