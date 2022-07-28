Priest prays shirtless mass at sea and becomes the target of investigation

A Catholic priest generated controversy in Italy for having celebrated a mass last Sunday at sea, shirtless and using an inflatable mattress as an altar.

In a press release posted on its website, the Archdiocese of Crotone, in southern Italy, where the Mass was celebrated, condemned the priest.

“The Eucharistic celebration has a particular language, it is done with gestures and symbols that it is right to respect and value. They should not be renounced so superficially”, he wrote. “It is necessary to maintain this minimum of decorum and attention to symbols,” she insisted.

Due to the heat wave that hits the peninsula and the lack of shade, Archbishop Mattia Bernasconi decided to celebrate mass in the waters of the Mediterranean. The religious celebration concluded the activities of a youth camp for volunteers belonging to the anti-mafia association Libera, which manages land confiscated from the mafia.

The unusual event was filmed and broadcast by various media. In the images it is possible to see the priest, shirtless, in front of his makeshift altar and a group of people in bathing suits.

On Wednesday, Archbishop Mattia released a letter sent to the archdiocese, in which he explains that he did not want to trivialize the Eucharist or manipulate it to send some kind of message.

“It was simply a mass that concluded a week of work with the young people who attended the camp,” he wrote.

“The symbols are strong, it is true, and they are eloquent (…) There was a certain naivety in not giving them their due weight”, he admitted. “I humbly apologize from the bottom of my heart for the confusion caused by the images released in the press,” she added.

Crotone’s prosecution opened an investigation for “offending a religious institution”.

For his part, a deputy expressed his solidarity with the priest and thanked him “for taking Christian values ​​to the beaches.”