Pronampe 2022: learn how to apply for a loan and see the rates

The National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe) began its new phase this Monday (25th) and those interested in taking out loans can now look for financial institutions.

From Zero to Top— entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoneygathered some of the main doubts on the subject.

What is Pronampe 2022?

Created in mid-2020 to help entrepreneurs during the pandemic, the program offers small business loans with lower interest rates and a longer term to start paying.

Since its creation, Pronampe has undergone several changes. In June of last year, the program became permanent and, more recently, included individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and medium-sized companies.

The last change was made in June by an ordinance published by the Federal Revenue. The standard determines the need to share information about small business invoicing. After this procedure, the entrepreneur can negotiate the loan with the financial institution of his choice.

Who can apply for a loan at Pronampe?

Micro-enterprises with revenues of up to R$360,000 per year, small companies with annual revenues of R$360,000 to R$4.8 million and medium-sized companies with revenues of up to R$300 million can apply for the loan.

What rules must be followed by anyone applying for a loan at Pronampe?

According to the program’s rules, the company that requests a credit through the program must maintain the number of employees for up to 60 days after the credit is taken.

The company can borrow up to 30% of annual gross revenue recorded in 2019.

In the case of businesses with less than a year of operation, the financing limit is up to half of the share capital or 30% of the average monthly revenue.

All public and private financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank can operate the credit line. The loans are guaranteed by the Union of up to 85% of the resources.

How to apply for a loan through Pronampe?

The first step in hiring a loan through the program is digital. Interested entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs must share the Federal Revenue’s data on the company’s billing with the chosen financial institution.

Sharing is done digitally, through the e-CAC portal, on the Federal Revenue website. Just click on “Authorize Data Sharing”.

After that, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank. If the bank is not listed in the list of possible recipients, the owner of a business must contact the bank branch and check the forecast for joining the system.

What are the payment terms and fees for loans in Pronampe 2022?

The outstanding balance may be paid in up to 48 installments, with a maximum grace period of 11 months and a further 37 installments for payment.

The maximum annual interest rate will be the same as the Selic rate, currently at 13.25% per year, plus 6%. The deadline to start repaying the loan is 11 months.

What is the payment term for loans in Pronampe 2022?

According to the Ministry of Economy, the date of contracting the credit operation continues until December 31, 2024. Until then, the government estimates that R$ 50 billion can be lent to small businesses.

(With information from Agência Brasil and Agência Estado)

From Zero to Top: the secrets of ten billionaire Brazilian startups, in an ebook to inspire you to create your own unicorn

related