PS Plus August 2022 (Essential): Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Today, we’re excited to announce the monthly games for PS Plus subscribers for August. From August 2 to September 6, PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe subscribers will be able to add Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares to their game libraries.

Let’s get to know a little more about the games:

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS4, PS5

Evolve from underdog to dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a petty foreman for a petty yakuza family in Tokyo, returns to society after serving 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He discovers the truth behind his family’s betrayal as he explores and fights the modern Japanese city. He teams up with a group of society renegades, spending time with them to discover new talents and skill sets. Take a break from your journey to immerse yourself in go-kart games, arcade games or the 50 side missions.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | PS4, PS5

Immerse yourself in the most iconic skateboarding games of all time. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in stunning HD. All pro skaters, levels and tricks are back, fully remastered, and more. Skateboard to brand new tunes, pull off insane trick combos, or blast through the original game’s modes in head-to-head with local two-player modes! To strengthen your skills, participate in online sessions and compete against players from around the world with multiplayer modes and live leaderboards. Play with the original cast skaters (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek and more) or meet the new cast of Olympic skaters (Nyjah Huston, Aori Nishimura, Leticia Bufoni and more).

Little Nightmares | PS4

Meet Little Nightmares, an exotic and dark tale where you will have to face your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw, a large and mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls in search of their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore a disturbing dollhouse, with a prison you’ll need to escape from and a playground filled with secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child and unleash your imagination to find your way out!

Last Chance to Download PlayStation Plus July Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers can’t forget to add the following games to their libraries by August 1st: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon.

Also be sure to listen to our Spotify playlist inspired by the monthly PlayStation Plus games, which will be updated with new music every month.