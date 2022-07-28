PS Plus: Yakuza, Tony Hawk’s and Little Nightmares will be free in August | Games

Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares are the games available for free to PS Plus subscribers for August. The news was revealed this Wednesday (27), through the official PlayStation blog, where it was also informed that games will be available for download from August 2 to September 6. Titles arrive at Essential, Extra and Premium levels on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4). It is worth mentioning that games added to PS Plus in July can still be redeemed, but only until August 1st. Check out more information about next month’s games below.

🎮 PS Plus 2022: 10 PS4 and PS5 highlights to play with the new Extra plan

1 of 4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Tony Hawk’s and Little Nightmares are the next free games on PS Plus — Photo: Disclosure / Sega Yakuza: Like a Dragon Tony Hawk’s and Little Nightmares are the next free games on PS Plus — Photo: Disclosure / Sega

👉 Do I need a PS Plus subscription to play Fall Guys for free? See the TechTudo Forum

Released in 2020, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is the eighth title in the famous SEGA franchise. While other games in the franchise focus more on Kazuma Kiryu’s story, Like A Dragon has you taking control of a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, a foreman for an insignificant Yakuza family. The story begins when he returns to society after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, seeking to discover the reasons for his family’s betrayal. In this action RPG game, you can gather a team of other renegades and have fun in mini-games and side quests.

2 of 4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon mixes RPG concepts with precise melee combat mechanics — Photo: Disclosure/Steam Yakuza: Like a Dragon mixes RPG concepts with precise melee combat mechanics — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the remaster of the first games in the Tony Hawk franchise for the first PlayStation. Released in 2020 by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision, the game maintains the gameplay style, but with graphics rebuilt from scratch, in addition to the possibility of online matches and the addition of new content, such as music and skaters. In addition to the original cast, which includes names such as Tony Hawk himself, Kareem Campbell and Bucky Lasek, you will be able to play with Olympic skaters, such as Nyjah Huston and Brazilian Letícia Bufoni.

3 of 4 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 follows the same style as the original games, but with much more content and HD graphics — Photo: Disclosure / Activision Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 follows the same style as the original games, but with much more content and HD graphics — Photo: Disclosure / Activision

In Little Nightmares, you control the character Six, a girl dressed in a yellow raincoat who needs to escape from the crew of The Maw, a boat inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. The game, released in 2017, has a very dark atmosphere thanks to the horror elements, well applied in a platform system where the player will need to solve several puzzles to be able to overcome all the challenges present.

4 of 4 Little Nightmares mixes 2D and 3D elements with touches of horror and Tim Burton’s film aesthetic — Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco Little Nightmares mixes 2D and 3D elements with touches of horror and Tim Burton’s film aesthetic.