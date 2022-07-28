PS5 will get support for 1440p monitors, folders and more

Sony revealed a beta version of the next PS5 update for selected countries (Brazil not included) this Thursday (28). The update will bring improvements such as support for 1440p resolution, creation of game lists and various social features.

The package, according to a PlayStation Blog post, will reach the rest of the players at the end of the year. Those chosen to participate in the tests will receive an invitation shortly via email.

What’s New in the PS5 Update

1440p video output on compatible TVs and monitors. Games will also get native support for this resolution. Other titles that do not have this feature will undergo a treatment to display the images in better quality at the chosen resolution;

A tab will allow the creation of Playlists. To get started, console owners need to go to the “Your Collection” tab and create up to 15 lists, each comprising a maximum of 100 games;

Stereo and 3D audio comparison in the choice menu;

Easier access to activities in progress;

New social interactions such as “ask to start Share Play”, Game Base with options to send voice messages and stickers, notification to join contacts’ matches, and see the profile of players who send friend requests;

The PS5 beta update will be released in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France.