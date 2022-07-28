Rapper Robert Crimo, 22, will face 117 charges for the attack on the US Independence parade, on the 4th of July in Highland Parkin Chicago. He fired into the crowd, killing 7 people and wounding 46 others. The Lake County Attorney General’s office said Crimo, in addition to the murders, will answer for attempted murder and assault.

The rapper has been held without bail since he left detained, approximately eight hours after the massacre. He is due to go to court on Aug. 3 to file charges, the attorney general’s office said.

Under the US legal system, a prosecutor can convene citizens, the grand jury, which has the power to decide whether there is enough evidence to bring a defendant to trial. If convicted on the murder charges, he will be subject to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The massacre was part of a recent wave of mass shootings in the US. It happened after the attack on the school of UvaldeTexas, which killed 19 children and 2 teachers, and another at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, which left 10 people dead.

In Highland Park, prosecutors say Crimo had planned the attack for weeks before climbing onto a terrace and firing more than 70 bullets into the parade crowd. He tried to run away dressed in women’s clothes and makeup to cover up his facial tattoos.